GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some football fans were finishing up their last-minute Christmas shopping at the Packers Pro Shop on Sunday.

Tim Hodek has worked at the pro shop for 25 years. He said fans are always excited to buy Packers gear, but it helps when the Packers are doing well, like they are this season.

“Packer fans are fans through thick and thin,” said Hodek. “It really doesn’t matter too much about how great they’re doing on the field because the fans are the fans all the time and they’ll support their team and we see that all the time.”

He said there are a variety of items that are flying off the shelves this holiday season.

“Cheeseheads are always a hot item and they are so popular,” said Hodek. “People from out of town are getting them as souvenirs. Other than that, winter accessories such as hats and the sideline hats to wear on the sidelines and just trinkets and gift ideas that [are] for their family and friends.”

Some fans say the shopping season has been busier than in years past. With the NFL Draft coming to town in April next year, many were shopping for gear branded with the NFL Draft logo.

“I am a Chicago Bears fan and buying Packers gear will be a stretch for me,” said Laura Church. “But my brother’s a huge Packers fan, so I’m threading the needle with getting draft gear because it’s good for the whole city.”

Hodek said seeing fans of all ages come into the store and find their favorite item makes him happy. He said even after all these years, it’s still the best part of the job.

“I think just being able to ride the wave of the season and share the excitement of all the wins and [what] the team is doing on the field with all the people that come in here,” said Hodek.