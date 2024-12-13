WAUKESHA, Wis. — A company that builds industrial work platforms, ladders and lifts for use in warehouses and on stages is completing a major expansion.

Wildeck just finished building its new 40,000 square-foot headquarters on Waukesha’s north side, adjacent to the company’s production facility. In addition, Wildeck has expanded its manufacturing facilities in recent years.

While different locations were considered for its headquarters building, Wildeck Vice President of Human Resources Shannon Grall said a strong talent pool for both production and corporate positions played a role in keeping them in Waukesha.

“We feel we have a great workforce to draw from in this area as well as the surrounding area. Recruiting still isn’t easy. It is hard to find great talent, but we feel we have a lot of options based on our location. The city of Waukesha was also great partners with us,” said Grall.

With the expansion comes the need to hire for a wide variety of roles, from engineers and sales managers, to skilled welders and custodial staff. In a competitive job market, Grall said it works hard to attract talent.

“I think we really have a great value proposition in that we are an employee-owned company. We are really looking for employees who want a career, not just a job, but a career with us,” said Grall.

Israel Hernandez is a welding team lead at Wildeck. He joined the company three years ago and takes pride in the work he does.

“You look at it in some ways as that is my art. I try to tell the group most of the time that you should take pride in the work. This is being put out there and being shown,” said Hernandez as he carefully measured a piece of metal before a weld.

To learn more about positions available with Wildeck, you can visit its hiring website.