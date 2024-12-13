TAMPA, Fla. — The hemp industry is thriving in the Sunshine State – bringing in billions in revenue and employing more than 100,000 people. However, some regulations are still being worked out.

Michael Thompson is the founder of "Dank of Ganja" a business that manufactures THC chocolates and candies. He says the industry is growing at a rapid rate – and hopes it stays that way.

"This is one of the largest markets in the country – one of the largest federally legal cannabis markets here in the country," Thompson said.

He campaigned against Amendment 3 – that would have legalized recreational marijuana in Florida for those 21 or older. He has a long history of advocating for hemp – earlier this year he fought against SB 1698 – which would have banned some Delta 8 THC products – the bill was vetoed by Governor DeSantis.

Right now, hemp companies are fighting against a proposed rule from state regulators that would ban hemp products that could be attractive to children – including slang or other words for marijuana. The proposed penalty for each violation would be a $5,000 fine. It is still in the public comment phase.

"What I would like us to see is to have a collaborative effort with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and actually help to protect children and put in focus more on the IDing people 21 and up and maybe some of the packaging that looks like candies and gummies but that is a very small percentage of the products being sold," Thompson said.