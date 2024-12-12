DAYTON — Imagine trying to run a successful family retail business with limited foot traffic and a massive empty parking lot across the street.

It’s not an easy job.

People living in Xenia are looking forward to new opportunities in the heart of downtown. The groundbreaking of the Xenia Market District has community members excited for a new economic boost.

What You Need To Know Officials broke ground on the new Xenia Market District in the city's downtown



Master developer, Dillin Corp, said the overall investment is more than $140 million



The project is expected to take about five years



Plans include townhomes, a new hotel, retail stories, restaurants and community spaces

“This was the original store or one of the original stores. We’ve been in five locations in town,” said Tiffany Jewelry Inc. manager and gemologist Dawn Rader as she flipped through the family business photo album.

Tom Swigart is the owner of the fifth generation jewelry store on West Main Street.

It’s been a Xenia staple for 175 years.

Both Swigart and Rader have seen the town change.

Swigart was 12 when the massive F-5 tornado devastated the downtown.

“Being in Xenia’s been great. It’s just a sad situation after the tornado and we lost our downtown. Xenia was a great place to come. Everybody came over to Xenia to shop. We had anything and everything here,” he said.

Business is good, but they’ve had to evolve with the times by expanding the boutique and adding food options.

“We haven’t used the front door in several years now. In fact, we keep it locked now,” said Rader.

Out front, there’s not much to see or do, just a big empty lot.

“Most of our clientele comes in from the back door. We don’t have that downtown, walking the sidewalk, window shopping, anything like that anymore,” Swigart said.

That’s why they, along with many, are excited.

After a year of gathering public input and putting together a master plan, the Xenia Market District is on its way.

Vibrant townhomes, a new hotel, retail stories, restaurants and community spaces will replace the former Xenia Towne Square.

Master developer Dillin Corp is expected to invest more than $140 million.

“This public piece will be a little less than a year. The first buildings should be starting about the end of that time,” said President and CEO Larry Dillin.

“The buildings across the street, down the road, we all need to succeed. That tornado didn’t affect just one person,” said City of Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays.

New opportunities are exciting and businesses like Tiffany Jewelers are hoping to benefit from the investment.

“We have a lot of ladies that come in just to have a day to shop and have some lunch and come downtown. So that would be great if we could get some restaurants and things like that for them to come down to,” Rader said.

“So hopefully with the design and what they’re doing over there with the retail space will be a good thing,” said Swigart.

Dillin Corp estimates the overall development will take about five years.

The plan also calls for more than $11M in public infrastructure improvements, including creating and expanding new streets and building a grand entrance.

So far, developers have already invested more than $3 million on renovations for the project.

They expect to begin within the next few weeks.