Approximately 2.6 million Stanley travel mugs are being recalled in the U.S. because of burn injuries from defective lids.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends consumers stop using the lids on affected products immediately and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid.

The mugs were sold at a variety of stores, including Target, Dicks Sporting Goods, Amazon.com, Walmart and more. They were sold between June 2016 through December 2024.

This recall affects Stanley’s Switchback and Trigger Action models in 12-, 16- and 20-ounce sizes. They come in white, black and green and feature polypropylene lids.

Stanley’s recalled travel mugs have had 91 worldwide reports of detaching lids (16 in the U.S.), leading to 38 burn injuries globally, with 11 consumers seeking medical treatment worldwide.

Here are the recalled product identification numbers. They are located at the bottom of each mug:

20-01437

20-01436

20-02211

20-02033

20-02779

20-02825

20-02030

20-02745

20-02957

20-02034

20-02746

For more information on the recall, head over to this website.