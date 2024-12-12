PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you ever wondered what happens to those political yard signs you see every election year?

A local company is turning those signs — along with other waste — into a low-carbon-emission fuel source.

Inside a warehouse facility, dozens of yard signs and other waste travel along a conveyor belt, on their way to being transformed into something new.

“We give new life to these materials that would otherwise have gone to a landfill and their purpose in society has come to an end," sais NuCycle Energy director of sales and marketing Kyle Pukylo.

NuCycle Energy is a Plane City-based company focused on creating greener fuel sources.

“We bring in material by way of drive-in trailers and 53-foot semi-van trailers," Pukylo said. "That’s typically how we receive material. It holds a larger quantity of material so it’s less trips back-and-forth from the material producers to NuCycle Energy.”

Their more recent waste is political yard signs from the last election. And there are a lot of them.

“We estimate that we’ve collected nearly 60,000 signs across the entire state of Florida," said Pukylo. "We have, roughly, 15 cities and counties that participate in this program each year.”

Waste is dropped off at the start of a conveyor belt. From there, it’s fed into an assembly of machines that chop it up and, eventually, turn it into the company’s fuel cubes.

“Here’s a good example of what the fuel cubes look like when they come out of the system," said Pukylo. "Obviously, because they’re in our inventory pile here, they have traveled some distance and broken apart. But you can see some of the labeling here. I think it’s just the coolest thing because it was trash at one point and now it’s being cubed into our envirofuel cubes where it’ll be used to replace coal.”

The fuel, Pukylo said, is made so that it’s a direct replacement for coal — offering just as much, if not the same, heating value.

“We produce here about 50,000 tons of alternative fuel per year," Pukylo said. "So each year we’re replacing about 50,000 tons of coal and we hope to grow that number in the years to come.”