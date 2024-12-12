PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Both St. Petersburg and Pinellas County will meet Thursday to discuss the future of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete City Council members are scheduled to vote on whether the city should begin the roof replacement project for Tropicana Field.

While the Rays are playing the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the question council members will asked to answer Thursday is if the city will approve the needed funded to get The Trop fixed in time for opening day of 2026.

During last month’s city council meeting, Rays Co-President Brian Auld said should the city move forward with the needed Tropicana Field repairs, it creates a more complicated situation for the team.

“I believe we're looking at a ‘26 situation where the city is trying to have the stadium ready,” Auld said. “And we have to make alternative plans and all the costs that come with that, that is actually more problematic for us.”

The agenda items city council members are being asked to approve include hiring a construction firm to start the pre-construction phase for the roof and hiring an architect to develop plans for other repairs to the stadium.

This vote was originally scheduled to take place in November and city council members approved the repairs, then reversed course hours later. The vote was then re-scheduled to Thursday.

(Another) key vote scheduled for today with the @StPeteFL city council.



Also happening Thursday, Pinellas County Commissioners are expected to discuss financing for their piece of the Rays new stadium deal. While this is set to be simply a discussion, the related vote is scheduled for Tuesday, December 17.

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred met with Pinellas County leaders to talk about the Rays' future in St. Pete.

Team Co-President Matt Silverman released a statement saying, “We anticipate that the Pinellas County commission will authorize the bonds at their next meeting. as we stated in our letter three weeks ago, we remain ready to work with all key stakeholders to fill the funding gap their delay has created.”

The vote regarding Tropicana Field repairs is scheduled during a 1:30 p.m. meeting at St. Pete City Hall.