PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — With the holiday season in full swing, small businesses around Wisconsin are busy stocking store shelves and preparing for the weekend rush.

Still, at the Purple Turtle Artisan Collective in Port Washington, you will find owner Amanda Scholz scrolling Instagram on her phone. For Scholz, it’s not a break from the workday, she considers posting on Instagram and Facebook to be important components to marketing her business.

“I notice on days that I don’t post, it can be a little quieter and then when I do post, I am seeing more foot traffic. It is a way of reminding people that you exist and letting them know you have new stuff that they want to see,” said Scholz.

Social media plays a big role in growing business. One recent study from the social media marketing firm Sprout Social found 89% of shoppers said social media impacts what they buy during the holidays.

Some organizations that work to promote small businesses, like Chambers of Commerce and Business Improvement Districts, even offer social media training opportunities to new small businesses owners.

In Port Washington, Main Street Executive Director Kristina Tadeo said she makes the power of social media known to local businesses.

“We bring in some business workshops. We have had social media workshops, marketing workshops for our businesses because we really do want them to understand the value,” said Tadeo.

At Locally Inspired in Port Washington, which sells Wisconsin-made gifts, owner Kelly Brown said using to social media is an important way to market her business at little to no expense. Still, Brown admits it takes time and effort to continually post while also juggling the other aspects of business ownership.

“I know how important it is for the business, so we do it,” said Brown. “Its absolutely like another thing, but you recognize that people aren’t always driving by or walking in your business, so it is the best way to get in front of them and get to a lot of people.”

Social media proves especially important for driving younger customers. The Sprout Social study found 78% of Gen Z shoppers will pay more for something if it has positive social media buzz.