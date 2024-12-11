SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Airport Authority has secured a $13 million loan from Truist Commercial Equity to fund key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing operations and addressing long-standing issues at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

What You Need To Know The Sanford Airport Authority obtained a $13 million loan from Truist Commercial Equity to fund critical construction projects outlined in its 2021 Airport Master Plan



Those include the rehabilitation of Runway 9L/27R and the Terminal Apron, both set to begin on Jan. 7, 2025, with completion expected by early 2026



A new surface parking lot will add over 1,000 spaces, with construction beginning in April 2025 and completion slated for December 2026, to meet growing traveler demand

The projects, part of the 2021 Airport Master Plan, include:

Rehabilitation of Runway 9L/27R: Construction is set to begin on Jan. 7, 2025, with an expected completion date in February 2026.

Rehabilitation of the Terminal Apron: Work will also commence on Jan. 7, 2025, with completion targeted for Jan. 7, 2026.

Along with those upgrades, the airport is tackling a significant parking shortfall identified in the master plan.

They will construct a new surface parking lot with an additional 1,000 spaces. Construction will begin in April 2025 and finish in December 2026.

The improvements come as the airport continues to experience increased passenger traffic, making it the 19th busiest airport in the nation. The upgrades aim to better serve current travelers while preparing for future growth.

“Peak times, like during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring break, they are having to park cars on grass fields, several grass fields to have enough space for parking. And this has been something that’s been on the drawing board with the airport for a while. They knew they needed the parking,” said Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff.

Construction for the projects will be carefully coordinated to minimize disruptions to daily airport operations. Upon completion, they expect the initiatives to significantly enhance the airport’s infrastructure and its ability to accommodate rising demand.