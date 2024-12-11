CANTON, N.C. – A western North Carolina business owner was forced to shut down his dry cleaning business and file for bankruptcy after Helene’s floodwaters destroyed his building.

Dozens of communities in western North Carolina are still reeling after Helene, including Canton in Haywood County. The town was recovering after being hit hard by Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 when Helene delivered another devastating blow.

Some of the worst damage was done to businesses along the Pigeon River.

Tom Wilson is the owner of AC American Cleaners. It was a town staple for nearly 80 years, and his building was taken over by floodwaters during Helene.

“$15,000, $19,000, $24,000, $8,000,” Wilson said as he pointed to his damaged equipment. “Underwater. Gone.”

Wilson bought the business and building in 1988. He’s been through his share of devastating flood events, including two in 2004 after Ivan and Francis and again in 2021 after Fred. But Wilson says the damage caused by Helene is irreversible.

“I’m looking at a loss of over a million dollars out-of-pocket,” Wilson said. “Honestly, I’ve had to declare bankruptcy, which I never thought I would have to do in my lifetime.”

At 86, Wilson is drowning in debt and shutting down his store that used to be filled with the sounds of dry-cleaning machines.

“To see that business just totally vanish and not being able to meet your obligations that you settle on in the past,” Wilson said. “It’s a mental, mental, mental challenge.”

AC American Cleaners is one of several businesses near the Pigeon River in Canton that took a direct hit from the flooding. Wilson says some of his business neighbors are working to come back – something Wilson has been able to do before – but this time he says he’s simply out of money.

“Hopefully, someone will come along and buy my building,” Wilson said. “For what? I don’t know. I’ve got a lot of questions that I can’t answer.”

As he searches for answers, Wilson says he’s trying to iron out his future, which he hopes involves his two favorite things, work and people.

“Fortunately, I have pretty good health left. And as long as the good lord lets me stay on this Earth, I want to try to be productive,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he’s applied for disaster relief, but FEMA has only been able to give him about $125,000. He says he’s working with a bankruptcy lawyer to chart a path forward.