ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — People across the Bay area are continuing to clean up and recover following the back-to-back hurricanes.

While Anna Maria Island is starting to look like it did before the storms, some businesses owners say looks can be deceiving as they struggle to get their businesses back on track.

More businesses are reopening after the storms, but they are now faced with yet another hurdle to overcome: a lack of customers.

At Cool Beans A.M.I Coffee Shop, it seems like it’s business as usual, but Morgan Bryant says that has not been the case since reopening a month after Hurricane Milton.

She says she lost 90% of her inventory and equipment, and now has to overcome a slow tourism season.

“Business has been pretty rough," she said. "People are rebuilding. There’s just not as many people coming as there used to be. A lot of people canceled their trips because they were worried, and I still see that on social media there’s a lot of misinformation still."

While the shop is getting some customers, Bryant said it’s not enough, and she's worried she might have to close if nothing changes.

“It is a concern," she said. "Obviously, you have to have customers to have business."

She is a single mom with two kids and, as of last month, a newborn. She is worried about her income.

“It’s a matter of how long is it going to take for everyone to come back? How long will it take for the vacation rentals to come back?" she said.

Bryant says she is planning on taking out a small business loan to help with expenses.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help her business recover.

