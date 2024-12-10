FRANKLIN, Wis. — The United States is in dire need of construction workers. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the industry will require more than two million additional workers between 2024 and 2026, to keep up with a retiring workforce and growing demand for housing.

In Wisconsin, Franklin High School is tackling the problem head-on through an advanced construction class that’s preparing students for careers in the building trades.

Students in the class—like Gracie Chojnacki and Miranda Gantner—are working hands-on to help build a home in a subdivision where new homes are selling for more than half a million dollars. “I learn more from doing it,” Chojnacki said. “I can actually use all of the knowledge I get from this class.”

“It is actually really cool because you’ll be able to come back years later and say, ‘Oh, I helped build that home,’” Gantner said.

The class is open to juniors and seniors who meet certain academic requirements. They gain experience in all aspects of construction, including electrical work, plumbing and carpentry. It’s meant to help them figure out where their passion lies.

The program was created by construction teacher Andrew Mente in partnership with Tim O’Brien Homes. Forty experienced contractors from the company work alongside students, mentoring them through every step of the home-building process. “When we come out here the first couple of weeks of school, it’s just a dirt lot,” Mente explained. “By the end of winter, a family will be moving in. The students get to see everything, from the foundation to the finished product.”

Pete Lange, with Tim O’Brien Homes, says the program benefits students, local construction companies and the industry at large. “The big limit we have on our ability to grow and provide new homes is skilled labor,” Lange said. “It’s exciting to work with high schools that have building trades programs, where students can come directly to our job sites and work alongside the trades.”

A former teacher himself, Lange said he enjoys mentoring the next generation of builders. “Having the opportunity to help young people get into this field while they’re still in high school ties it all together for me,” he said.

Chojnacki said she hopes this experience pays off with a job before high school graduation. “I’m hoping to get an apprenticeship out of this,” she said.

This construction class will be able to grow thanks to a referendum Franklin residents passed in November that will fund updates and improvements to the Franklin School District.