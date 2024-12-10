The WEDI Downtown Bazaar will close in the coming weeks. Wedi said it will help the businesses at the location transition to new locations.
The lease at the former Expo location ends on Dec. 31. Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) says it will not renew its lease for the bazaar at 617 Main St.
This location was originally created as a temporary spot for business owners displaced by a 2022 fire.
The final day for the Bazaar on Main Street is Dec. 21.
The West Side Bazaar on Niagara Street will stay open.