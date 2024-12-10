CELEBRATION, Fla. — Columbia Restaurant has been serving Spanish-Cuban cuisine across Florida since 1905, with seven locations in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas.
Chef Juan Munoz, who runs the Celebration location, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, and is well-skilled in French technique.
“(It’s all about) making people happy through food,” the Texas-raised chef said.
Being of Mexican descent, he said he loves the fusion that Columbia Restaurant is all about.
The brand originated in 1905, so the salad recipe pays homage to the rich history.
Chef Munoz has two signature recipes for you to try at home.
Let’s cook!
Columbia Restaurant’s Arroz con Pollo
Ingredients:
- ½ teaspoon saffron
- 4 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup Spanish EVOO
- 1 three-lb chicken, cut in quarters (may substitute 4-6 chicken breasts)
- 2 large Spanish onions, chopped into eights
- 1 large green pepper, chopped into eights
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ tbsp salt
- 1 whole bay leaf
- 2 cups long-grain rice
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½ cup small green peas, cooked
- 2 roasted red peppers, cut into strips
- 4 white asparagus tips
Directions:
- Using a mortar and pestle, pulverize the saffron to create a powder.
- In small saucepan, heat chicken stock and add saffron.
- Allow saffron to dissolve; keep warm until use.
- In a large, oven-proof casserole dish, heat olive oil on stove and cook chicken until skin is golden brown on both sides. Remove chicken and set aside.
- In same oil, sauté onion, green peppers, tomatoes and garlic until onion is transparent.
- Scrape bottom of pan to loosen any chicken drippings.
- Add chicken stock, salt, bay leaf and rice; stir well.
- Return chicken to pan. Bring mixture to a boil, then cover and bake in oven at 400-degrees for about 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle with wine and garnish with peas, roasted red peppers, and asparagus tips
(Serves 4 to 6)
Columbia’s Original “1905 Salad”
Ingredients:
- 4 cups iceberg lettuce, broken into 1.5-inch x 1.5-inch pieces
- 1 ripe tomato, cup into eighths
- ½ cup bakes ham, julienne 2-inches x 1/8-inch (may substitute turkey or shrimp)
- ½ cup Swiss cheese, julienne 2-inch x 1/8-inch
- ½ cup pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives
- 2 cups garlic-based “1905” dressing
- ½ cup Romano cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce
- Juice of 1 lemon
Directions:
- Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss, and olives in large bowl.
- Before serving, add “1905” dressing (or your favorite kind), Romano cheese, Worcestershire, and the juice of 1 lemon.
- Toss well and serve immediately.
(Makes 4 side salads, or 2 full ones.)