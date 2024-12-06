ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando continues to see change — from security protocols and venues closing, to local ordinances being put in place.

On Friday Spectrum News 13 was able to confirm that the establishments Chillers, Irish Shannon’s, Ember, Cahoots, and High Tide have all requested to withdraw their after-midnight sales permits in November.

What You Need To Know Chillers, Irish Shannon’s, Ember, Cahoots, and High Tide not expecting to be open for NYE



The ownership group chose not to renew the after-midnight permits in November



The oringinal developer for Church Street says the area needs a "reboot" to attract families once again

By withdrawing their AMS permits, they are agreeing to not serve alcohol past midnight, or 1 a.m. on designated holidays.

The ownership of Chillers, Irish Shannon’s, Cahoots, and High Tide are in buildings owned by the same owners. Something could come to replace those venues by the current ownership group, but it's unclear at this time.

Ember is also owned by the Church Street Entertainment group and has a lease for its current location. Doug Taylor an owner of the bar group was unavailable for comment.

Bob Snow, who was the original developer of Church Street back in the 1970s, said he believes it’s time for someone or a company to come in and hit the reset button for downtown Orlando.

Before there was Chillers, Irish Shannon’s, and High Tide, there was the Cheyenne Saloon, Rosie O’Grady’s, and Opera House.

An entertainment complex that was the idea of Snow, who wanted to create a hub for locals and “out of towners.”

“You have to be family oriented, you have to be oriented from to 18 to 85,” Snow said, reflecting on Church Street Station. “You have to be a complex for the locals and the tourists alike.”

Snow sold his share of Church Street in the 90s, but the Orlando resident lives just down the road and said he really started to notice a change in Church Street and downtown in the early 2000s.

“Very disappointed,” Snow said from his Orlando home. “They (downtown Orlando) went from five bars to 85 bars, and that was the death for downtown. It was too many bars.”

Church Street is starting to now look the way it was before Snow created a destination — a blank canvas for some new visionaries to come in and start over.

“Somebody needs to come down there to do what needs to be done to make it a family attraction,” Snow said. “They need to reposition it to be something other than 18 to 25 year olds.”

With the recent after-midnight sales permits not being renewed by the Church Street Entertainment group, the city says this does not mean the businesses are choosing to shut down. The city also points out that they do not receive notifications when establishments choose to close.

Chillers has hosted the “Orange Drop” each New Year's Eve, which News 13 has traditionally broadcast live on News 13. At this time, there’s no plan to have an Orange Drop or Chillers to be open New Year's Eve