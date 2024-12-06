The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a strategy to test the milk supply as Avian influenza continues to be found among dairy cattle herds.

The first case of Avian influenza was found in dairy cattle in March and since then, 750 dairy cattle herds have tested positive in 15 different states. The most recent confirmed case was found yesterday in California.

“Since the first HPAI detection in livestock, USDA has collaborated with our federal, state and industry partners to swiftly and diligently identify affected herds and respond accordingly. This new milk testing strategy will build on those steps to date and provide a roadmap for states to protect the health of their dairy herds,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a press release.

The federal order has three new requirements:

Raw milk samples must be shared upon request from any entity responsible for a dairy farm, bulk milk transporter, bulk milk transfer station or dairy processing facility that sends or holds milk for pasteurization.

Herd owners with positive cattle must provide epidemiological information to help with contact tracing and disease surveillance

Private labs and state veterinarians must report positive results to the USDA.

These requirements build on a federal order that was issued in April requiring mandatory testing for all lactating dairy cattle prior to interstate movement, and labs and state veterinarians to report positive results.

“This testing strategy is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of individuals and communities nationwide,” said U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra.

The primary goal of the testing strategy is to protect the safety of the commercial pasteurized milk supply, he added.

Once testing begins, each state will be placed into one of five stages based on the prevalence of HPAI in that state. Stage one will be the nationwide testing of milk silos at dairy processing facilities. Stage two will be testing of bulk tanks to help determine prevalence of the virus in each state.

After affected herds are detected, the USDA will work with the states to enhance biosecurity on farms with incentive programs, movement controls and contact tracing. Once all dairy herds in the state are considered free of the virus, continued regular testing of bulk tanks on farms will help to ensure the disease doesn’t come back. Continued periodic testing and sampling will then be used to monitor the absence of HPAI from the national herd of dairy cattle.

The USDA hopes these mitigation efforts can prevent farmers and farmworkers from contracting the virus as well. Beginning next week, the department will host informational sessions for state animal health officials and state dairy regulators.