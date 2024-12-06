FLORENCE, Ky. — According to BE NKY, a report from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber revealed northern Kentucky’s employment grew by over 9% over the past five years, despite making up just 20% of the area’s population.

Cities such as Florence and Hebron rank as the second- and seventh-largest employment centers in the Cincinnati metropolitan area, thanks to investments from large corporations like Amazon and DHL.

But while the job market is thriving, many residents still face challenges to find work. Longtime northern Kentucky resident Alisha Copley said she can relate to the struggles firsthand.

“A lot of times when you’re searching for a job and you apply to multiple jobs for hours at a time and you end up not getting calls back, you can internalize that,” Copley said. “You do end up feeling a little hopeless.”

Her circumstances changed through the Kentucky Transitional Job Program. Residents who qualify for the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program (KTAP), SNAP beneficiaries or face chronic unemployment are eligible for the program.

It offers trainings and connections through the Northern Kentucky Area Development Districts’ (NKADD) employment programs such as NKY Works and the NKY Workforce Investment Board.

“After I started the program, I worked with Todd Kyper,” Copley said. “It was less than two weeks after working with him that I was forwarded a job description for the role that I’m in now.”

Copley is now a career navigator librarian for the Kenton County Library, assisting other residents to find new careers, just as the NKADD did for her.

“It feels great,” Copley said. “My role as a librarian, even the previous roles I’ve had as a librarian, have always been about serving the community.”

Correy Eimer, NKADD associate director, said these programs are pivotal for aiding the growth of Copley and others to better the region and entire commonwealth.

“There are many organizations that are working on this issue, so we are privileged at the Area Development District, through NKY Works, to serve as the hub of those organizations, to act as the air traffic controller, if you will, to all of the workforce services that are happening in our region,” Eimer said.

“I’m proud of our region and the Kentucky side of the region for really being responsible for a large part of our economic development,” he added.

As the region continues to lead the greater Cincinnati area in job growth, programs like the Kentucky Transitional Job Program are helping bridge the gap between employers and future employees.