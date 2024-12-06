Middletown, N.Y. -- On Nov. 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the "Whirlwind Winter" initiative, a campaign effort to help minority-owned and women-owned businesses across the state. Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, business owners can access free applications for MWBE certification and gain support from adviors in the area.

The initiative aims to further accelerate state's streamlines certification process to 90 days or earlier

Nigeria native Ida Ifafore opened Ida Beauty Supply in Middletown back in 2008. Ifafore said she left some of her loved ones behind in order to pursue a life-long passion in the U.S.

“As a woman, as a lady, as a young adult, we know that we have to look good because people are going to judge you on your looks," Ifafore said.

By combining her admiration for cosmetology and recognizing the needs of consumers, Ifafore said she was able to launch a business that is still thriving today.

“The hair is the crown of every woman," Ifafore said. "Even if you put on a one-million-dollar outfit, if your hair is not looking good, trust me...You are not going to look good and you are not going to have the self-confidence that you desire.”

From skin and hair products, to wigs and clothing, Ifafore said she still credits local and state economic partners for their support.

“They just gave me some advice," Ifafore said. "They looked at what I was doing, how I planned to go about it, what my goals are, my target [audience]."

While there are peak seasons and slow seasons in the retail industry, Ifafore said the beauty industry is all about perseverance.

With more than 17 years of experience under her belt, Ifafore is encouraging other entrepreneurs to take advantage of the resources New York state has to offer.

“[When I opened my business], the only thing that I was aware of was the Small Business Bureau," Ifafore said.

For more information on the initiative, you can visit Gov. Hochul's website.