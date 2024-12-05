OHIO — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services gave an update on the latest unemployment claims filed in the Buckeye State through the end of November.

The data comes from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 and was shared with the U.S. Department of Labor.

There were 7,333 initial unemployment claims filed, 792 less than the previous week. Of these, 705 were flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.

For continued filings, Ohio saw 45,099 continued claims filed, 639 more than the previous week.

In total, Ohio saw 52,432 unemployment filings.

Ohio's unemployment rate in October was 4.3% compared to the national rate of 4.1%. The state's labor participation rate in October was 62.5% while the nations was 62.6%.