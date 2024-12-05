Biotechnology company Amgen is expanding its manufacturing facility in Holly Springs with a $1 billion investment. The company plans to bring 370 new jobs to Southern Wake County, the county reports.

The county says this second project by Amgen in the Town of Holly Springs will bring the total site investment to over $1.5 billion. The company says it plands to increase total employment to 725 over the next eight years.

Amgen also has a partnership with Wake Technical Community College to fund a “Co-Laboratory." This lab is a space where students and industry professionals collaborate on ideas, technology and industry trends, according to Wake Tech.

“Amgen is ranked in the Fortune 500, named repeatedly as one of the 100 best companies to work for in the country, and we are thrilled that it’s Holly Springs where they want to grow their operations,” said Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie.

“Not only are they bringing high quality jobs here, but as part of this project, Amgen has shown a commitment to our community by funding crucial transportation projects and upgrades to water infrastructure in this fast-growing part of Town," he said.

In total, this project is estimated to support 9,361 jobs and add $681,509,732 in labor income to Wake County, according to the Wake County Economic Development.

Amgen is one of more than 650 life science operations found in the Research Triangle, the County reports. In the past three years, almost $4 billion in life science projects were announced across Wake County.

“We are thrilled that Amgen has doubled down on its commitment to Wake County,” said Michael Haley with the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. “Our community’s strength lies in our ability to work together to create an environment where companies, and the people they employ, can thrive and prosper.”