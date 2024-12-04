Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Donald Trump during his first term, will return to the White House in a similar role after spending four months in prison earlier this year for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The president-elect made the announcement Wednesday morning in a series of social media posts outlining appointments and nominations for his next administration. Navarro, who was released from a federal prison in Florida in July, will serve as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Trump wrote.

The other announcements included nominating billionaire and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman for NASA administrator, naming venture capitalist and first-term alumnus Adam Boehlerthe special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and tapping Daniel Driscoll — an adviser and Yale Law School classmate to Vice President-elect JD Vance — to serve as secretary of the Army. Trump also wrote that he asked Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley to stay in his role.

“I am pleased to announce that Peter Navarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing,” Trump wrote. “The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.”

Navarro was one of Trump's chief advocates in the media during and after his presidency but refused to comply with the congressional subpoena for his testimony on the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack. He was convicted of two counts of criminal contempt for Congress, and his appeals to delay his sentencing were rejected by the Supreme Court and an appeals court.

Hours after being released from prison, Navarro spoke on stage at the Republican National Convention and told the crowd that “I went to prison so you won’t have to," echoing Trump’s rhetoric that his legal troubles and criminal prosecutions are manufactured by his political rivals.

“You may be thinking this couldn’t happen to you," Navarro told the crowd in July. "Make no mistake, they’re already coming for you. I’ve got a very simple message for you: If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful, they will come for you.”

