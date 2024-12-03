Some New York pet stores are closing their doors for good ahead of big changes for the industry.

Two years ago, legislation was passed banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in New York retail pet shops and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The legislation, according to a press release, was "aiming to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders."

While animal shelter leaders applauded the move, some pet store owners claimed the law — which goes into effect Dec. 15 — is unwarranted.

Lisa Jacques, who owns Park Ave Pets, said the store will stay open despite the new law.

“You know, I don’t want to see people unemployed, and I don’t want to see anyone lose their livelihood," Jacques said. "You can’t survive if a large percentage of of your sales is just gone.”

Petland Cicero, meanwhile, closed at the end of November.

“The closure of this highly regulated business will put caring and dedicated employees out of work and will severely limit pet choice for the people of New York," said Petland CEO Joe Watson.

Jacques says she would support a law where pet stores could only buy from state-licensed breeders. She said she worries consumers won’t be as protected because pet stores face tough regulations.

Pet shops can partner with animal rescue groups to showcase animals available for adoption and, as outlined in the legislation taking effect this month, collect rental fees for the space.

Shelters dealing with abandoned animals see another side. According to animal shelter non-profit Best Friends, nearly 100,000 cats and dogs are rescued in New York each year.

HumaneCNY is currently caring for, among others, an American foxhound named Roxie who was lost in Verona on Halloween night.

“We receive quite a few animals that you know were bred just for profit," says HumaneCNY Executive Director Maureen Davison. "And to us these are pets, these are family members not dollar signs.”

Another issue for HumaneCNY, which is a no-kill, non-profit shelter, is controlling pet populations through spaying and neutering.

“We are in desperate need here in this area of more lower cost options," Davison said. "We get so many animals in that have had multiple litters. And you know, a lot of times they're just from more background breeders selling them for a quick buck."

The Humane Society of the United States says one female dog can birth 12-18 puppies a year, and a female cat can have 20-27 kittens per year.

State Attorney General Letitia James says retail stores that continue to sell animals named in the legislation after Dec. 15 can face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.