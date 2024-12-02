KENNETH CITY, Fla. — Oma Elise gave her German Apple Pie recipe to her grandchild Mama G — owner of several Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouses in Pinellas and Sarasota Counties.
Mama G took a break from her Sarasota location to join her daughter, Jacqueline Blowers, at their family’s Kenneth City location.
The family came two decades ago from Wunsiedel in northeast Bavaria, Germany, which borders on the Czech Republic.
The family is now six generations into their baking legacy, and both Blowers and Mama G say room temperature butter is the key to baking.
Here is the family’s German Apple Pie recipe:
Dough Ingredients:
- 1 oz of vanilla extract
- 100 g sugar
- 200 g butter
- 300 g flour
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 oz sugar
- 600 g freshly sliced apples
Method:
- Mix sugar and flour together.
- Add softened room temperature butter and vanilla extract.
- Mix until dough combines.
- Before finishing, scrape dough off sides of bowl to ensure everything is mixed.
- Split dough in half and shape first half into pie form.
- Use a rolling pin to even out the dough thickness.
- Place dough in pie pan.
- Add apple filling.
- Use the second half of the dough and roll it out flat.
- Place over top of filling.
- Bake at 360 degrees for 45 minutes.