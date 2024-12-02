AMHERST, Mass. — The Federal Trade Commission reports consumers lost $10 billion to scams last year, and as more people shop online this holiday season, a UMass Amherst professor is encouraging them to keep their personal information safe.

Taqi Raza recently uncovered a vulnerability in digital security systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

He said while companies say the wallets are secure, there is a loophole attackers can use and bypass security checks enforced by banks.

Raza said there a few things people can do to protect their accounts.

"First, do not store your card, like do not store for future payment, just add it,” said Raza. “The most important thing is you have a text or even notification whenever you make a purchase. That's the only way you keep track of all the payments that are going to on your card."

He said if your digital card information is stolen, to call your bank and remove it from all digital wallets, including in your browser, smartwatch and tablets.