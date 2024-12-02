GROVEPORT, Ohio — The holiday shopping season is the last chance for retailers to rake in big business before the year ends.

That means supply chain hubs like Cart.com outside Columbus are especially busy this time of year.

The 2.2 million square foot facility, boasting a strategic location with easy access to interstates and a freight airport, is home to the company’s largest employee base out of their 14 hubs across the nation, with around 1,000 employees processing and fulfilling orders.

Calling Cyber Monday the company’s “Super Bowl,” Patrick Worthen, vice president of third-party logistics operations, said crews prepare all year for this seasonal rush.

“It seems simplistic, but when you’re loading and unloading hundreds of trailers per day, it can get very convoluted and complicated really quickly,” he said. “Organization is at the heart of what we do. We take a lot of pride in our preparation, and I think we’re seeing a lot of the fruits of that labor happening and transpiring today, and that’s why we’re really excited about it.”

He said this particular facility serves about 6,000 retail and life sciences brands and estimates it processes about 1 million orders between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.