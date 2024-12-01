GREENSBORO, N.C. — The longest-running event at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has returned for its 51st year.

What You Need To Know More than 200 artisans and crafters are at the Craftsmen's Christmas Classic



All the items for sale at the annual event are handcrafted



It's the longest-running event at the Greensboro Coliseum

The Craftsmen's Christmas Classic showcases more than 200 vendors from 15 states.

Every booth features handcrafted items.

Fruitcake for Heroes founder David Cook traveled from Charlotte to participate in the event for the first time

“It’s a dying art and it’s so seasonal and people don’t take time,” Cook said. “We put a lot of time into it and love just trying to bring back who they are and give people an opportunity to experience it.”

Thousands of people attend the event every year.

Cecil Collection Jewelry vendor Cynthia Cecil has been coming for 40 years.

She said it's one of the best ways to display her North Carolina-based business.

“It’s really nice to just present yourself and people get to trust you over the years — over the decades — and they know that what you have is genuine,” she said.

Sunday is the last day for the festival.