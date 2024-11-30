ORLANDO, Fla. — As shoppers recover from the frenzy of Black Friday, another important day takes center stage: Small Business Saturday. This national initiative, launched in 2010, encourages communities to support locally owned businesses, emphasizing their vital role in local economies.

What You Need To Know Small businesses make up 33.2 million enterprises in the U.S., contributing roughly 40% to the nation’s GDP, highlighting their essential role in local and national economies



Business owners like Heather Edelschick (Dead Lady’s Closet) and Katie Donzanti (The Peaceful Peacock) emphasize that shopping local fosters community ties and directly supports families, unlike big-box retailers



With holiday spending expected to hit record highs this year, Small Business Saturday serves as a critical reminder to invest in local businesses, ensuring every dollar stays within the community

For Heather Edelschick, owner of Dead Lady’s Closet, Small Business Saturday is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a lifeline for her business. Edelschick, who specializes in vintage clothing, opened her shop in 2020 during the pandemic, a period that forced many small business owners to be resourceful.

“Supporting your local business means so much,” Edelschick said. “It’s about connecting with your neighbors, friends, and even the people you see at the grocery store. Every purchase helps us pay bills and support our families—it goes so much further than shopping at big-box stores.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 33.2 million small businesses in the United States, and they account for roughly 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity to highlight these enterprises, which often struggle to compete with major retailers.

Katie Donzanti, owner of The Peaceful Peacock, a yoga and wellness studio in Orlando’s Curry Ford West Main Street District, said her business is rooted in connection rather than profit.

“When people leave our space, they feel calm, grateful, and connected to others they might not meet in their daily lives,” Donzanti said. “We always make sure our services are accessible—even when someone’s financial situation might make it challenging.”

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending will reach an all-time high this year, with the average consumer spending $902 on gifts, food, and decorations. For Edelschick and Donzanti, Small Business Saturday is a chance to remind shoppers that their dollars have a direct impact on their communities.

“It’s been a challenging year, but knowing our community is here to support us keeps us going,” Edelschick said. “Shopping local isn’t just a transaction—it’s an investment in the people and businesses that make our neighborhoods unique.”

As the holiday season continues, local business owners hope that the spirit of Small Business Saturday extends well beyond a single day, fostering a deeper appreciation for the value of shopping small.