ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shopapalooza returned to St. Petersburg this weekend with the support of local businesses, artists, musicians, and more.

What You Need To Know It's Small Business Saturday and the U.S. is seeing a record number of business applications



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.5 million new business applications were filed last year



Florida had the third-highest rate of any state

The event began in 2010 and has grown into one of the largest small business celebrations in the nation.

However, this year is different for vendors like Pippa Mpunzwana, who was affected by the hurricanes that hit the area.

“After the tragedies that have happened in the last few months, I did lose a lot of merchandise,” she said. “ I lost a lot of supplies that I used to run my business.”

Shopapolooza holds a special place in Mpunzwana’s heart.

It’s where she first unveiled her business, Jacaranda Hill Crafts, eight years ago.

In the aftermath of the hurricanes, Shopapalooza takes on new meaning for her.

She lost her home, her car, and her crafts in the storms.

Shopapalooza spokesperson Pat Largo said some other vendors suffered catastrophic damage from the hurricanes.

This created uncertainty in the weeks leading up to the event.

Despite the challenges, Largo says few vendors dropped out.

"We didn't know, how bad the park was, if it had sustained any big damage, or just the people who already committed if they were still wanting to do it or could do it,” he said. “ We've had great success rate. We've had pretty much everyone who wanted to do it before the storms are going to be here."

Mpunzwana said the last couple of months have been difficult, but no storm was going to stop her.

As one of the largest small business events in the country, she hopes people will show a little extra love to everyone here.

“I did lose a lot, but I am feeling positive, because I am able-bodied,” she said. “I’m still healthy. I may not have a home, I may not have a car, but I have hands that I can work with and I can make more.”

If you were not able to make it to Shopapalooza on Saturday, you still have a chance. Sunday is the last day, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m.