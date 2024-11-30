EASTON, Ohio — Tis’ the season of giving, but scammers are here all year round.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission shows consumers report losing $2.7 billion to social media scams since 2021, and online shopping scams was listed as the most commonly reported social media scam.

But the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio has tips on how to protect yourself over the holidays.

They warn of the fake sites out there, so it’s important to pay attention to the website’s URL. If it’s a brand you know and it’s spelled incorrectly or has an extra dot or dash, experts say it could be a scam.

It’s also important to be aware of social media ads. They may look legitimate or trustworthy, but if a deal seems too good to be true, do your research if you’re thinking about making that purchase.

"Online has made a great opportunity for scammers in so many different ways through phishing, through fake websites, through social fake social media ads. It's just a great environment to really find out more about you and to target you,” said Judy Dollison, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio

Another type of scam to look out for involves gift cards. When you're buying gift cards in a store, check and see if it's been tampered with.

If there is a barcode placed over top or if the pin has been scratched off, there's likely a problem with it.