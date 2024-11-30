TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A sweet business is reopening its doors after back-to-back hurricanes forced it to close.

Sweet Life Bistro celebrated its grand reopening Friday, two months after Hurricane Helene. It’s a milestone for the owner who is aiming to get the shop back on track.

Standing behind the counter of his shop, owner Sami Salami creates one of his signature lattes. A seemingly, ordinary task that seemed almost impossible just a few weeks ago.

“All of our inventory was gone," Salami said. "All of the equipment was upside down, so we had to start from scratch.”

Salami’s shop was damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. What could be seen Friday was a testament to his work, as he attempted to get it back to the way it was before the storm.

"The water came all the way up to here — the line was over here," Salami said. "So everything, all the machines that were on the ground floor, were basically gone.”

Like its name implies, Sweet Life Bistro specializes in all things decadent. From ice cream and candy, to coffee and lattes.

“We also have bakery items like muffins and croissants and all kinds of bagels. Bagels and cream cheese," Salami said. "We have four kinds of bagels.”

Salami said it took quite some time to get his shop reopened — which included putting the finishing touches up on Thanksgiving Day.

“You know, it’s all worth it," he said. "People came here this morning — I had a really good interaction with everybody and everybody exchanged some good energy, and it’s all worth it.”

And with the warm reception he’s already received, Salami said it won’t be long until the city feels it too.

“Amazed at how fast everything is coming up," he said. "It doesn’t surprise me. In a couple of months, we’ll be back on our feet."