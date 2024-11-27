CHICOPEE, Mass. - Business was booming at grocery stores throughout Chicopee Wednesday with several people picking up last minute items ahead of their Thanksgiving feasts.

Fruit Fair downtown was busy with some holiday shoppers.



Magri's Market & Deli on the other side of Chicopee saw its share of foot traffic Wednesday morning as well.



Some shoppers went to Magri's for freshly made Thanksgiving dinner plates prepared by the store itself.

"Today I came in especially for fresh butternut squash for Thanksgiving," said shopper Theresa Ramah. "And the deli manager is actually cutting it for me while I'm waiting."

"Because it's close and I needed last minute items," said shopper Beverly Cote. "You always need extra milk and fresh sandwich meats and that's why."

For some, freshly made Thanksgiving dinner plates prepared by the store was the perfect choice.

"I gave up cooking about five years ago so in addition to the plate and extra gravy I got here," said Magri's Market & Deli shopper Mary Ann Baldyga. "I also got two smoked turkey drumsticks from a farm in Hardwick."

Whether it's picking up the groceries or working as a team to cook the food, these shoppers are just excited to enjoy their Thanksgiving with family and loved ones.

"His mom had four boys, and she's got my husband that makes the apple pie better than she does," said Cote. "And my brother-in-law in California who makes lemon meringue and apple pie also."

"My plans are to have a nice quiet day at home with my family," Ramah said. "Enjoying wonderful food and counting all the blessings."