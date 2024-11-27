TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) is hustling and bustling as the holidays get closer.

But amidst the giant flamingo and the luggage, it’s a special moment for Laura Plesh.

“We decided, this is the time,” Plesh, who lives on Long Island, NY, said. “I got to be brave and do it.”

She has never flown before. But, around this time of year, for her and her partner, Charles, things matter just a little more.

“My brother is a cancer survivor and we came to celebrate his birthday," Plesh said.

Seeing bravery firsthand gave her some bravery to take flight.

“It’s fast,” Plesh said regarding her first time flying. “And the same thing with landing the sounds that you hear those wheels hitting.”

She and Charles picked quite the day to fly home.

TPA officials expect Wednesday to be the busiest travel days with more than 80,000 travellers going through the airport.

“Everybody seems to be in good spirits,” said Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA. “You know, it’s busy, but it’s not hectic.”

According to Nipps, crowds are expected pretty much from sunrise to sunset, with Thanksgiving Day actually being rather quiet.

“You can see it’s starting to pick up,” Nipps said. “It’s very busy.”

After getting to spend time with family this week and celebrate her brother, it’s going to be tough to keep Plesh on the ground.

TPA says this year is about the same as last year in terms of crowds they’re expecting to travel this week.