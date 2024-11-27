CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Small businesses along Citrus Avenue are reopening their doors to shoppers.

Stores along the road were damaged just two months ago by Hurricane Helene, with plenty left to pick up. Now, with the holiday shopping season upon us, store owners are opening up their doors.

Standing at the counter inside her store Salty Girls Beach Shop, Deanna Boyer helps a customer. A typical activity that may feel a little surreal these days.

“We’ve been slowly trying to get everything back together, back in place,” said Boyer. “We’re at about 75%. Hopefully, by the end of December, we’ll be ready and full force by then. I’m hoping!”

It’s taken some time — and elbow grease — to get the shop spruced up in time for the holiday season. An experience they did not have to go thru alone.

“We’re tough as nails!” said Boyer. “We have a really good community and, I know I’ve said this before, we all fight like siblings and we trash each other but when we have a disaster- and we always do- we all come together. The community comes together. There is, really, no better place to live than Crystal River.”

If Boyer’s tone isn’t enough of an incentive to visit, maybe the area’s natural residents will help sway peoples’ minds, as manatee season is now in full-swing across the city.

“Come down to Crystal River!” says Boyer. “The manatees are in, the shops are open, there are great places to eat and swim. Come on and see us.”

