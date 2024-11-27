CLEARWATER, Fla. — As clean-up continues along Clearwater Beach after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a popular restaurant that’s been around almost 20 years continues to rebuild.

What You Need To Know Hurricanes Helene and Milton pounded the coast, bringing storm surge



One local business is working to rebuild after the damage



Clear Sky Beachside Cafe's reopening is planned for January 2025

“We got short of two feet but fortunately we’re not as bad as some, but it’s going to take us a little bit to rebuild,” said Clear Sky Beachside Cafe Co-owner, Dan Shouvlin.

Management at Clear Sky Beachside Cafe looks ahead to possibly re-opening at the beginning of 2025.

From replacing floors and furniture inside, to rebuilding outside, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“Milton came, and we thought our patio had made it and Milton came and completely tore it up and mangled it,” said Shouvlin.

During the rebuild, the restaurant will also be updated.

“We’re going to polish up the walls and we’re gonna have new tables,” said Shouvlin, adding a new sound system is also going being installed.