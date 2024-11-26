YBOR CITY, Fla. — Local company Nimble Retail, which is best known for its pop-up shops, has gained approval from the Barrio Latino Commission to develop micro-retail shops in Ybor City.

Nimble Retail Founders David Bailey and Stephanie Harrison Bailey both have backgrounds in real estate, development, architecture, and design. Their most recent projects include tiny homes along Fourth Avenue and a holiday pop-up shop the "Merry Little Market.”

Nimble Retail specialises in micro-retail and what they call "tiny shops for big ideas."

The couple who now live in Ybor City say they were inspired while living in New York City for eight years.

“That really informed us about how retail can look,” Stephanie said.

They say it’s micro-retail is the answer to solving problems with traditional retail. The thinking is that by making smaller storefronts available, new businesses have a chance to get up and running without as much overhead.

“What we are offering is what’s called a much lower barrier to entry,” David said. “A much lower cost to get in and get open for business, because if you are a two-chair barbershop, you don’t have time to go for permitting for a year and be down without your business going.”

The Baileys’ plan is to establish their first two nimble shops on Seventh Avenue — in the former La Tropicana restaurant parking lot — which would include a communal space with a dining area and bathrooms. Each shop will be about 200 square feet.

“Ybor is already a walkable district that I feel that small-scale retail fits in,” said Stephanie.

The couple is using their own capital for the project. David said all the businesses along Seventh Avenue stand to gain from these micro-retail shops.

“We believe it’s a better use for the site,” David said. “Moreover, having a parking lot facing historic Seventh Avenue diminishes the vitality and pedestrian experience along the street. It creates a dead zone. That’s what we aim to change.”

It’s an investment in their community that they believe will yield a tenfold return. The couple has received multiple awards for micro-retail development.

This month, Nimble Retail was recognized by the Hillsborough County Planning & Design Awards for innovative projects that enhance quality of life.