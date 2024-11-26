ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The deadline for Floridians to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene has been extended to Jan. 7, 2025.

Homeowners and renters with losses from Hurricanes Milton and Helene may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

What You Need To Know FEMA announced Tuesday an additional $76 million in aid funding for debris removal and other emergency protective measures for Bay area residents





Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362

And just as the deadline has been extended, FEMA announced Tuesday an additional $76 million in aid funding for debris removal and other emergency protective measures for Bay area residents.

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $820.9 million for Hurricane Milton, $370.4 million for Hurricane Helene and $102.2 million for Hurricane Debby.

The money reimburses the state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

The additional funds made available for aid include:

$2,833,717 for the city of Oldsmar for debris removal

$29,176,400 for the city of Tampa for debris removal

$2,907,349 for the city of Holmes Beach for debris removal

$1,038,219 for the city of Bradenton Beach for debris removal

$2,331,111 for the city of Dunedin for debris removal

$2,872,284 for the city of Largo for debris removal

$1,357,200 for the city of Daytona Beach for debris removal

$2,494,914 for Lake County for debris removal

$31,188,560 for the Florida Division of Emergency Management to reimburse the state for its non-congregate sheltering program

If you had damage from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for both disasters and provide the dates of your damage for each.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834.

For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806.

Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.