KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Maranda Wendel provides a vital transportation link for students in the Kaukauna School District.

She has been a driver with Kobussen Buses for three years.

“Obviously, some parents can’t get to the school to pick them up. Some parents send the kids home and they’re home for a little while before the parents get home,” Wendel said. “They know that you’re there for them. You watch them on the bus stops to make sure they’re safe getting across the road and on their way home. Someone checks in with them for the last part of their day.”

Behind the wheel, Wendel said she prefers the bus over her own vehicle.

“Between mirrors and the weight, it handles better in the snow than your car does,” she said. “Everyone thinks it’s big, it’s scary. The wind does catch it sometimes, but overall it handles better than my car does. It’s really not hard once you get a feel for it and get behind the wheel.”

Kobussen has a range of openings for positions, including drivers and bus monitors to dispatchers and shop technicians. It operates 22 locations in Wisconsin.

Safety manager Henrique Hilgenberg said drivers are the number one need.

“Driving the bus, in my opinion, is really fun. That’s where you’re interacting with the kids,” he said. “It kind of gives you that feeling of giving back to the community, being part of the community and being a positive figure in the kids’ lives. We are the first things they see in the school day and the last thing they see in the school day.”

Hilgenberg said operating a school bus isn’t as intimidating as it may appear.

“You have no idea how easy it is,” he said. “We have a tailor-made training program for you. We have a trainer devoted to you to work with you at your pace. It’s easy. It’s a lot easier than people think.”

Wendel said the job is about more than the bus and the driving.

“My kids are awesome. We interact the entire time we’re on the bus,” she said. “Often, you’ll get things like, ‘Hey, my basketball game is Sunday. Can you come watch me play basketball?’ Or, ‘Are you going to drive me in high school?’ And they’re in sixth grade. They’re worrying about making sure you’re a part of their lives even beyond the bus. That’s when you know they respect you and know that you care about them. I would call that a good day.”

Careers at Kobussen can be found, here.