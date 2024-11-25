As more than 3 million Ohioans head out for their Thanksgiving plans, they may save a few bucks on gas this year compared to previous years.

Gas prices are expected to be lower for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA, with places east of the Rockies estimated to have average prices between $2.25 to $2.50.

Below, you'll find the 10 lowest-priced stations today around Ohio along with a gas price map and a look at what a gallon cost in the recent past. The information is all powered by by Gas Buddy.

