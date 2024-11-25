ORLANDO, Fla. — Harris Rosen, founder and president of the Rosen Hotels & Resorts and longtime philanthropist in Central Florida, passed away Monday at the age of 85, surrounded by family and friends, according to Frank Santos, vice president of the company.

“A beloved father, grandfather, and a pillar of our community, his boundless generosity and love touched countless lives through his unwavering commitment to helping underserved communities, promoting education, advancing the fight against cancer, and supporting health and wellness initiatives,” Santos said.

Rosen bought a 256-room Quality Inn on International Drive in 1973, launched the Rosen Plaza in 1991 and built his hotel empire to nearly 7,000 rooms, highlighted by the Rosen Shingle Creek on Universal Boulevard near the Orange County Convention Center.

As the largest independent hotelier in Florida, he became a major voice for the hospitality and tourism industries in Florida.

Rosen also was a key philanthropist in Central Florida, providing a 20-plus-acre site for the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at UCF. He also donated to cancer research and established the Harris Rosen Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides funds for projects such as a preschool in the Parramore area and provided scholarships to students in Orlando's Parramore and Tangelo Park neighborhoods to attend Rollins College. Rosen also was a charter member of UCF's Board of Trustees, served on the board of directors for the YMCA Aquatic Center and was the honorary co-chair of the Bethune-Cookman College statue project.

His concern for the community extended to his employees. He established an innovative health-care program for his employees and their dependents. Initially, he set up a self-insurance and medical facility for them to reduce costs upon learning that rates from the company's health-care provider were expected to rise sharply.

In 1991, he established RosenCare and built the 13,000-square-foot RosenCare Medical Center, which offers low-cost medical care for his employees and their dependents. RosenCare later became administrator of the Osceola County School district's employee health center.

Rosen discussed his decision to make that move and the need for affordable health care on a Spectrum News 13 Central Florida Beyond the Soundbite podcast in 2022.

Rosen became dedicated to finding a cure for cancer after son Adam Michael Rosen died of brain cancer in 2018 at 26 years old. Rosen started a foundation and donated $12 million to cancer research. The Adam Michael Rosen Neuro-Oncology Laboratories and the Adam Michal Rosen Neuromedicine Facility at University of Florida Health were created to work toward his goal.

Rosen told Spectrum News 13 in 2013 that he felt the need to help others.

"About 25 years ago, sitting at my desk, and having a conversation with myself, which I do on occasion,” Rosen said. “I asked myself, ‘Are you pleased with where you are?' We were building this property and already planning Rosen Center, and already dreaming about a larger resort. I said ‘yes,’ and, um, the little voice said, ‘Well, now it’s time to give back'."

Rosen's family plans to hold a private celebration of life for him, according to a statement from Rosen Hotels & Resorts.

Community leaders, included Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, paid tribute to Rosen upon news of his passing.

“Harris Rosen played a big role in helping our region become the nation’s top destination for visitors. But his impact extends far beyond his hotel properties,” Dyer said. “Harris was truly committed to our community and uplifting residents and neighborhoods. His generosity was incredibly impactful and shaped a stronger Central Florida for all."

UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright called Rosen "an outstanding friend to the University of Central Florida, and to Melinda (Cartwright's wife) and me."

Cartwright said he and his wife “got to witness his passion for doing the right thing and inspiring future generations to do this same…”

“His generosity of spirit and extraordinary contributions to the hospitality and tourism management industry have left an incredible mark on our university, our region, and the thousands of students and alumni who have come through the Rosen College and are making their mark in the industry,” Cartwright continued. “On behalf of all of us at UCF, we extend our deepest gratitude for his remarkable legacy.”