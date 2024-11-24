PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been nearly two months since the Bay area was hit by back-to-back storms, and many Floridians are still rebuilding.

What You Need To Know Lenny's Surf and Cycle suffered significant damage during the hurricanes



Owner Lenny Stamos said he never expected his store to sustain such severe flooding



The shop is hopeful they can open in some capacity in the next six to eight weeks

That includes many local businesses like Lenny’s Surf & Cycle in St. Pete Beach.

Owner Lenny Stamos said there's still a long way to go before he can reopen his store.

"We had the roof come down and we had a tremendous amount of damage," he said. "We had to take all of our merchandise out of the store, pack it up, bring it into the back."

After spending the last 30 years in the community, Stamos said it's important for him to reopen, especially with so many people supporting him during the rebuild.

"The hardest part is just trying to explain to my customers that I'm not here right now," he said. "I'm doing everything I can to get this thing remediated."

Stamos is proud of the progress they've made, but still finds it hard to believe his building suffered such significant damage.

He said there's no set date for a reopening but he's hopeful in six to eight weeks, he'll be able to welcome customers back.