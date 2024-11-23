After being homeless for ten years, Al-amin Muhammad has made it his mission to help those in need. Muhammad is the founder of We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach, a local non-profit that helps those struggling with homelessness and food insecurity.

At St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Syracuse, Muhammad, along with many volunteers, helped to feed hundreds of people a Thanksgiving meal.

"Being homeless myself several years ago, I ain't never had this so I told myself if I ever overcome homelessness, I'm going to make sure everybody is treated right," Muhammad said.