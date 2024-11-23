TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa aviation club is giving students a chance to learn more about the world of aviation and science.

Infinity Aero Club Tampa Bay is hosting an open house on Dec. 7 to provide students with an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities, while being exposed to careers in STEM.

What You Need To Know Infinity Aero Club Tampa Bay hosts open house Dec. 7



The nonprofit organization aims to give youth access to STEM education and experiences





Opportunity to earn Aviation Merit Badge in one day



Discover options in STEM careers, experience introductory flights and fly using simulators

The nonprofit organization is offering the chance to earn an aviation merit badge in one day.

Founder Ricardo Foster retired from the United States Navy as a Lt. Commander and says it’s important to give students access to experiences involving STEM.

“Aviation is just a great tool to keep kids engaged in math, engineering, science and technology, and we’re creating entrepreneurs here,” said Foster.

Foster says he finds joy passing on his passion for flying.



“When I take off in that airplane, I have my destiny in hand and every kid I believe should get that experience of living and persevering and unfolding to live their dreams,” said Foster.

Dreams, like those of 10-year-old Nicole Humphreys, who has been learning to fly for three years.

The sixth-grader sees aviation in her future.

“Hopefully being a flight attendant and a pilot, I want to be a pilot more,” said Humphreys, who is also working toward her Scouting America Aviation Merit Badge.

“This is a great way to get them into doing an Aviation Merit Badge in one day,” said Foster. “And not only them but also the 4-H and all the other kids in the neighborhood or the area to come out and learn what aviation is all about.”



Infinity Aero Club Open House:

Dec. 7

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4639 Birdsong Blvd., Lutz