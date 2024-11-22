ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Council decided to delay a vote on bonds to fund the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site and Historic Gas Plant District at Thursday's meeting.

Members also reversed their earlier decision to spend $23 million to fix the Trop's hurricane-damaged roof.

"This is a sad place," said St. Pete City Council Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders. "I'm extremely disappointed. I thought we were better than this."

The decisions followed comments by Tampa Bay Rays Co-President Brian Auld to reporters after the vote to approve the spending on repairs.

"We can't make the terms of the last deal work because we can't get the ballpark built in time for the 2028 season, and the additional cost overruns combined with having to spend another year along with the uncertainty make that impossible. But very important - the county does not want this deal to move forward," Auld said.

Pinellas County Commissioners delayed an expected October 29 vote on bonds for the county's share of funding for the project. Auld and Co-President Matt Silverman sent a letter to the board earlier this week saying that move put the plan in jeopardy.

Councilwoman Lisset Hanewicz asked Auld during the bond discussion if he made it clear to the media that there is no deal. He responded that was correct and should have been clear based on the letter.

"You said that we have no deal. There is a provision here, and I need to understand where we are at because bottom line is, then it terminates," Hanewicz said. "This is an exercise in futility."

Council members voted 5-2 to push back the vote on the bonds no later than January 9. They then voted to reconsider their previous vote on Trop repairs, which they reversed unanimously.

"I'm just not quite ready to put $22 million towards something with an entity that we may never have a deal with again. I think we need to look at that very differently and it needs to be looked at holistically," said Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard.

"My only reaction, and it's been this way since October 29, is I'm heartbroken," said Auld after the votes. "It was sort of strange to watch the council, and I think the room, kind of come to the same conclusion that we came to on account of the county's decision and the votes flipping on us. We don't have county support. This deal doesn't work anymore."

Councilman Richie Floyd said the news leaves the city in a tough spot.

"We're getting told that they're not wanting to go forward with the deal as currently written, but we're not getting a termination letter," said Floyd. "Those are two very different things, legally, put us in a very different position."

Some members said part of the Rays' letter to commissioners gives them hope for the future. It reads in part, "While we are focused on preparing for a unique 2025 season, we stand ready to work on a new solution with any and all willing partners to preserve the future of Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come."

Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement he does think there's a path forward and his "administration is prepared to bring a modified plan back to city council."

"I just want to make sure we're clear. I'm not bringing back a dime more for the Rays because the agreement we have is three and a half months old, and it says all cost escalations will be borne by them," Welch said during the meeting.

He did acknowledge to council that the project's future is uncertain.

"The administrator has said he is expecting a termination letter. So, that is the path we are moving in," Welch said.

Auld said he couldn't confirm a termination letter is forthcoming.

"I have to be very careful about what I say about all this," he said. "We have a lot of partners who are in this project with us, and I want to look out for their best interests. I think they're the right people to see the Gas Plant development moving forward."

Auld also said he's told the city the Rays are willing to work with them to find the best way to move forward when it comes to the land surrounding the stadium.