PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Partnering with Brides Across America, one Pittsford bridal shop owner is saying thank you and showing her appreciation to first responders and the military with a special gift before they say "I do."

To date, Brides Across America has gifted over 28,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings. Each year they host dozens of Operation Wedding Gown giveaway events at participating bridal salons nationwide



Stella's Bridal Shop in Pittsford is participating in giving away free gowns for its second year.

Picking a wedding dress on their big day is one of the biggest days of many people's lives. For some, it's one of the hardest choices to make.

From sequins, bows and lace, a dress can often vary from hundreds to even thousands of dollars.

“The average wedding dress is now starting at around $1,500, and that is the average it typically is closer to $2,000 in this day and age,” Stella’s Bridal owner Stella Jones said.

But for brides-to-be like Makenna Thorne, her dress is free.

“Being a military wife, I was looking to see if there's anything out there that maybe would benefit us. I found that they were doing an event,” bride-to-be Makenna Thorne said. “Which is very close to where my sister goes to school. So it kind of seemed like it was almost too good to be true that the timing worked out and she could be involved as well.”

Partnering with Brides Across America, Jones was inspired to gift our heroes with free wedding gowns.

They are paying back the service for the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday.

“We have had brides who have lost their mothers [or[ their sisters and it is so hard for them to say yes to the dress because they're wishing that one person who was sitting there on the couch is there and they're not,” Jones said. “It's very difficult some days to be able to hold our emotions and keep it together for our brides. ”

Traveling six hours from Vermont to Pittsford, New York, Thorne’s family is looking forward to Makenna's big day. She is marrying her fiance Kipp who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force.

“I feel like our relationship has been pretty easy-going for the most part,” Thorne said. “I think a dress that kind of represents us being very simple. We fit together really well. I kind of want it to be romantic.”

Understanding how important it is for the dress to tell their story, Jones believes in serving the bride with more than just love and guidance.

“There are so many emotions and layers and family ties and history,” Jone said. “Her story with Kip is just amazing and we already got emotional just in our consultation alone before we've even helped her into her first dress. I think so often we help others all the time and we put ourselves last and today it's all about putting them first.”

Makenna prepares to say, "I do," with a very special gift to remember by.