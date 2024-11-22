WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The app called Goodie Bag is expanding into Wisconsin, adding businesses in both the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

The app was created by Eddy Connors and Briana Boehmer while in college in Colorado. However, Boehmer is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and said she knew their team wanted to expand into the Badger State.

The app is a platform for local businesses to sell food that would either be donated or thrown away to customers. Customers have access to these items and can come pick them up for around 50% off.

“Any time a local bakery, restaurant or grocery [store] has quality food that they need to make sure needs to be sold today or tomorrow,” Goodie Bag Co-Founder, Eddy Connor said. “They can put it on our platform as a mystery goodie bag and people in the area can purchase it."

Connors is the Co-Founder of Goodie Bag. He said once they sparked the idea while in college, they put their heads down and haven’t looked back since.

Connors said the stats on food waste in the U.S. backs up their mission.

“40% of food in the U.S. is wasted,” Connors said. “25% of our fresh water is used to produce food that doesn’t get consumed. We’re wasting $162 billion a year on food loss. We saw an opportunity to address that while at the same time giving more affordable options,”

Goodie Bag has dozens of local Milwaukee and Madison businesses now on its platform. Cranky Al’s in Wauwatosa jumped on board prior to the launch.

They said they hope to help reduce food waste while getting a bump in profit off donuts and treats they otherwise would have tossed.

“One Tuesday you could come in and we could have zero donuts left at 8, the next Tuesday you come in and we have 400 donuts left at 2,” Cranky Al’s Co-Owner, Joey Carioti said. “For us, as much as we try to support that and making sure everyone can have a donut, sometimes we can’t. Whether its rain, sleet or snow, it's very hard at times, especially for us being a small business. What Goodie Bag offers us is some time and more opportunities for people to come in the next day and grab those leftover donuts."

Connors said its a proud moment to know they are helping not only the environment but also customers and small businesses save money with this one app.

“It’s cool to be able to see how we are able to help local business owners recoup tens of thousands of dollars on products that otherwise would have been a big fat zero for them,” He said. “Seeing the impact that makes on their lives and their ability to support the organization that they are running the employees that they are supporting.”

The idea all started as just a concept in college and has now turned into an expansion in the Badger State.