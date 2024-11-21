WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump picked former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be his nominee for U.S. attorney general after former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's first pick, dropped out of consideration on Thursday amid allegations he had sex with a minor and paid other women for sex and drugs.

"I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," Trump wrote on social media on Thursday evening. "For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Trump noted Bondi was Florida's first female attorney general and served on a commission on opioids and drug abuse during his first term. Bondi is a longtime Trump ally and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial, when he was accused — but not convicted — of abusing his power as he tried to condition U.S. military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bondi was among a group of Republicans who showed up to support Trump at his hush money criminal trial in New York that ended in May with a conviction on 34 felony counts. She's been a chair at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former Trump administration staffers.

Gaetz announced he was removing his name from consideration on Thursday as he faced deeply skeptical lawmakers in the Senate who sought more information about Justice Department and congressional investigations into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls, which Gaetz has denied.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. told Fox Business on Sunday that the transition team had backups in mind for his controversial nominees should they fail to get confirmed. The swift selection of Bondi came about six hours after Gaetz withdrew.

Last week, the elder Trump named personal lawyers Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and D. John Sauer to senior roles in the Justice Department. Another possible attorney general contender, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, was announced Wednesday as the U.S. ambassador to NATO.