SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio could develop its own downtown sports and entertainment district through a new plan dubbed “Project Marvel.”

The proposal would include developing a sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair, expanding the convention center, improving the Alamodome, adding a new event venue and a convention center hotel and possibly building a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio City Council on Thursday will hold a briefing on the plan, which will include presenting feasibility studies and discussing potential funding and next steps. It’s the first of many public briefings on the project, according to a filing from the council.

If Project Marvel or certain components of it are deemed feasible, the city will start a community engagement process that includes planning and design workshops and public meetings.

City staff will return on Dec. 4 with a briefing on the feasibility of the convention center.

The City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the Spurs have been in talks regarding the development of a sports and entertainment district downtown since spring of 2023.

The Spurs currently play at Frost Bank Center and have since 2002. The team’s lease with the venue ends in 2032, according to a report from Sports Business Journal.