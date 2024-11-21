FLORAL CITY, Fla. — There’s always something happening at the River Bend Cattle Company in Citrus County.

What You Need To Know Riverbend Cattle Company in today's Florida on a Tankful



Location: 11225 E. Bushnell Rd., Floral City



Retail shop open Friday & Saturday





Call or email for tours

And Billy Bevers welcomes visitors to his Floral City pastures.

“It’s important to come and see where their food was raised,” Bevers, a first-generation cattle rancher, said.

You may have seen their meat at local farmer’s markets in Tampa Bay.

They raise their animals with no antibiotics or added hormones.

Bevers leans into his University of Florida Ag-Science degree and his ranch hand cowboy experience to run his wife Megan’s start-up cattle company.

“We got about 100-head of cattle on about 500 acres,” said Bevers.

While cutting antibiotics and added hormones that are used in some large-scale operations, their mantra is to offer cows a low stress environment.

Cattle have grazed this land for more than a century, and they’ve thrived along the Withlacoochee River.

However, record storm flooding has brought a new visitor just past the edge of swampy woods in a small canal — a 2-to-3-foot alligator.

“I mean, it’s Florida. You are going to see a gator everywhere you look,” said Bevers.

Bevers keeps this land close to the river — wild.

“We left all this still wooded, just because we wanted the wildlife to have a travel corridor on the river. And then also, it’s just kind of being a good steward of the land,” he said.

The results of his years-long efforts are here, traced right down to the individual cow.

“So that number right there,” Bever said, pointing to a steak, “that’s the tag number the steer carried, so I could tell you everything about this guy if you wanted.”

For Bevers — it’s more than a profession.

“That’s the really great thing as a rancher that we’re able to do is, you know, feed people and that means a lot,” he said.

It’s an old Florida calling.