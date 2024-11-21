BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s the time of year for friends and family to spend time with each other around the dinner table, but all that food can make a dent in your wallet.

“Largely good news. We're moving in the right direction,” said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management about the costs of the holiday meal.

According to the annual Farm Bureau’s Thanksgiving costs report, a meal for 10 is down 5% from 2023, and 10% from 2022.

“In 2022, it was about $6.50 per person for a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings," said Lindsey. "Ten people this year, $5.80 per person.”

Spectrum News 1 Buffalo did a comparison at a local Wegmans.

Recalls, sold-out items and differing sizes started to play a role when it came to produce. There are tips, though, to save.

“Don't underestimate the value of couponing and various apps that will that consumers can utilize," said Lindsey. "You don't have to buy all of those items at the same place.”

Almost half the cost comes from the meal’s centerpiece: turkey. You can expect deals, though.

“They utilize turkeys as what's called in marketing a loss leader product," said Lindsey. "People come in, they do get the turkey at half price, and then they buy all the other items, all the trimmings, and even items unrelated to the Thanksgiving meal.”

A keen eye for sides never hurts, either.

If you’re shopping for vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or other dishes, that’s where you likely won’t find relief.

“The average consumer who purchases a product like that probably has more discretionary income," Lindsey added. "That's why [with] those specialty items, very often you don't see the same deals.”

Whatever’s on your table, hunting for sales is a bit of a workout.

“Make a list and check it twice that way you don't [...] end up buying an item that you already have at home,” Lindsey added. “Absolutely use your loyalty card."

When Spectrum News 1 made a Thanksgiving food purchase as a test, the final bill was $34.10, or about $3.40 per person for a 10-person meal.

“We're moving in the right direction 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024," said Lindsey. "Let's hope that that continues into 2025.”

Breaking down by region, the Northeast has the second lowest cost at $57.36. The west was most expensive, more than $10 more than the Northeast's total.

The Farm Bureau also added in some more modern products: ham, russet potatoes and green beans. That would bring the average cost up to $77.34, or $7.73 per person.