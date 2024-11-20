CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral held its annual State of the Port on Wednesday, where they outlined their accomplishments of 2024 and a look ahead for 2025.

Port Canaveral remains the second busiest cruise port in the world and remains the Space Coast economy’s biggest driver, bringing in $156 million in revenue.

“We wouldn’t be doing what we do if it wasn’t helping you grow your businesses. It’s very important that we all work together,” said Port Canaveral CEO, Captain John Murray, during a press conference.

That means a steady stream of customers are spending money off the ships, including at Fin Expeditions Kayak Tours in Cocoa Beach.

“They come to us happy, our job is to make them happier,” said business owner Bill Merrick, who adds it’s those interactions with people from across the country and world that makes it special.

Around 10% of his business is cruise guests, as the scenic, peaceful setting attracts passengers eager to get off the hustle and bustle of the boat.

“Sometimes people are here a little bit early and they want something to do, sometimes it’s after their cruise, we get some that have just come into port and have a limited time,” says Merrick. “I love the people side of it, our guides interact with the people.”

One of those guides is Vero Beach native Julia Taylor, and for her, most days don’t feel like work.

She leads locals and tourists through the Thousand Islands ecosystem mangrove tunnels along the Banana River.

“I’ve always wanted to connect people to nature, I think it’s an amazing opportunity to do this and share something I’m so passionate and love so much with so many people that come through,” said Taylor. “(It’s) a different type of sea legs when you’re out in the kayak.”

Merrick says they would like to add even more cruise passengers by adjusting their kayak tour times.

Port Canaveral’s projected revenues for 2025 are $211 million and an estimated 8.4 million cruise passengers.

16 ships will also be homeported on the Space Coast next year.